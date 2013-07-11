* Shares in Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (MCF) surged 10 percent to a record high, hitting their maximum daily limit for a second consecutive session, on expectations the company is becoming a target for a takeover. * Zuari Fertilisers, a unit of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd , bought a 3.49 percent stake in MCF in open markets according to bulk trade data from the NSE Exchange on Wednesday, taking its total stake in the company to 13.2 percent. * Meanwhile, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd has recently increased its stake in MCF to nearly 24.5 percent stake. * MCF shares have surged 72 percent since the start of June, compared with a 2.8 percent fall in the NSE index during the same period on speculation that Zuari Agro and Deepak are competing to buy the company. * MCF is controlled by billionaire Vijay Mallya who also owns Kingfisher Airlines Ltd and recently sold a majority stake in United Spirits Ltd to Diageo Plc (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)