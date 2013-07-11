* Indian shares rallied to nearly 1-month highs after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday a highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, raising hopes any tapering of the asset purchase programme may not be necessarily close. * India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.8 percent after earlier hitting its highest mark since June 7. The NSE stock index is up 1.9 percent, after earlier marking its highest intraday level since June 10. * The gains are being fed by hopes that foreign investors may taper off their recent selling, which has reached a net 110.8 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) since the start of June. * The Indian rupee rallied to more than a week high and is seen having a positive rub-off on shares amid worries about foreign flows. * All BSE index shares are gaining with ITC Ltd up 1.8 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd rising 2.7 percent. ($1 = 59.9800 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)