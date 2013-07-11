* Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd gain as much as 2.45 percent, hitting their highest intraday level since June 18, after Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte on Wednesday bought a 0.5 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal, NSE data shows. * Morgan Stanley bought 2.7 million shares in the company at a price of 63.37 rupees a share, data shows. * Apollo shares are trading up 1.19 percent at 64 rupees after earlier touching 64.80 rupees. * Apollo Tyres' shares have slumped 31.2 percent after it announced on June 12 its plans for a $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, raising concerns about the company's debt. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)