* USD/INR rebounds, trading at a session high of 59.96/60.00 after earlier hitting a one-week low of 59.32. The pair closed at 59.66/67 on Wednesday. * Traders say the fall in the euro from the day's high is prompting market participants to add long positions in the dollar. Euro trading at $1.3035, off the day's high of $1.3201. * However, domestic shares gain, with BSE index up nearly 2 percent. * Traders expect the dollar/rupee pair to see some resistance closer to the 60 mark. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)