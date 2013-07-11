By Stephen Aldred
| HONG KONG, July 11
equity deals have fallen since 2007, a new industry report says,
leading to a sharp decline in funds for small and mid-size
companies in the world's second largest economy.
China's private equity industry emerged later than its North
American and European peers, but has become a vital source of
growth capital for the country's smaller companies, which
struggle to get regular bank loans.
Private equity capital has fuelled companies such as Alibaba
Group, 360Buy and Tudou Holdings
, and the prospect of strong returns attracted investors
to commit $124 billion to China in the last 10 years, says Asia
Private Equity Review, which produced the report.
Close to $100 billion of that money is already invested, but
the decline in profits from deals began in 2007, as competition
intensified. The fall in profits is a major cause of a sharp
drop in fundraising over the past year, say industry executives.
"A lot of private-equity firms generated extraordinary
returns, and this attracted many new general partners into the
fray between 2007 and 2009," said Jonathan Zhu, a managing
director at Bain Capital, in a July McKinsey report.
The APER data shows a drop in the internal rate of return
(IRR), a measure of profitability, from a high of 38.2 percent
in 2005 to a low of 4.2 percent in 2010, the last reported date.
A freeze on China IPOs - the main exit route for China
private equity investors - is fuelling the problem, leaving many
firms unable to return profits to investors, and unable to raise
new funds.
Funds raised for China private equity fell 53 percent
between 2011 and 2012 to $23 billion, according to Asian Venture
Capital Journal.
But as credit tightens, private equity officials with
capital to deploy see growing opportunities.
"It's a fantastic time for the industry," said Derek Sulger,
founding partner at China-focused buyout firm Lunar Capital,
speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital Association conference
in Hong Kong last month. "We're going to look back at the next
one to three years as a golden period in transactions."