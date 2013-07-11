India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* India OIS curve should see a bull-flattening for the rest of the year to a negative spread of about 20 bps between the 1- and 5-year rates, says Standard Chartered. * StanChart says the OIS curve tends to be inverted if market expectations of GDP growth are subdued, meaning below 6 percent, at a time of rising WPI inflation expectations. * However, the curve may bear-steepen more in the near-term due to hedging activity tied to heavy debt supply in July and August, StanChart says. * "We believe this is unlikely to be sustained and that any excessive bearish steepening is an opportunity to position for medium-term bullish flattening," says note. * OIS curve disinverted for first time in 2 years on July 5. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate trading down 1 basis point at 7.46 percent. * The one-year rate trading 2 basis points higher at 7.49 percent. * Paying seen after central bank chief comments that inflation remains high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: