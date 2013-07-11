* India OIS curve should see a bull-flattening for the rest of the year to a negative spread of about 20 bps between the 1- and 5-year rates, says Standard Chartered. * StanChart says the OIS curve tends to be inverted if market expectations of GDP growth are subdued, meaning below 6 percent, at a time of rising WPI inflation expectations. * However, the curve may bear-steepen more in the near-term due to hedging activity tied to heavy debt supply in July and August, StanChart says. * "We believe this is unlikely to be sustained and that any excessive bearish steepening is an opportunity to position for medium-term bullish flattening," says note. * OIS curve disinverted for first time in 2 years on July 5. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate trading down 1 basis point at 7.46 percent. * The one-year rate trading 2 basis points higher at 7.49 percent. * Paying seen after central bank chief comments that inflation remains high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)