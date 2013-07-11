* USD/INR off the day's high of 59.9850 and trading at 59.80/81 but still stronger than its close of 59.66/67. * Traders say dollar selling by some state-run banks and exporters around the 60 mark hurting the pair. Some traders speculated the selling could have been on behalf of the central bank, but that was not an universal view. * A fall in the euro earlier in the session had helped pull the pair off a one-week low of 59.32 reached in opening deals. * Domestic shares continue to trade up 2 percent, also limiting a further rise in the pair. * Traders expect resistance around 60 to hold for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)