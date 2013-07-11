India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Indian overnight cash rates at 7.00/7.10 percent versus its previous close of 6.80/7.00 percent with demand staying strong on the eve of the reporting day. * Traders say the government is likely repaying its debt obligation to the central bank prompting a temporary squeeze in the banking system liquidity. * Banks borrow 597.25 billion rupees from the central bank's repo auction, compared with 566.85 billion rupees on Wednesday. * Traders say lower cash supply from the CBLO market also impacting cash rates this week. * Dealers, however, say the fact that government borrowing through the ways and means advances (WMA) from the central bank, means spending has picked up, and that should keep the banking system liquidity deficit within the central bank's comfort zone. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: