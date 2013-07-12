* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.47 percent on Thursday, is seen moving in a tight range ahead of the factory output and consumer price inflation data due post market hours. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to open around 7.46 percent and move in a 7.45-7.50 percent range. * U.S. crude oil futures had the steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday, retreating from a 15-month high as traders took profits on a three-week rally that upended price spreads and reshaped the forward market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)