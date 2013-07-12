* USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared to its previous close of 59.6750/6850 tracking losses in most other Asian currencies. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see. * The rally in Asian stocks showed signs of running out of puff on Friday, even after a record closing high on Wall Street, while the selloff in the dollar paused as market attention turned to major Chinese data due on Monday. * The pair is seen opening around 59.80 and moving in a 59.50 to 60.00 range initially during the session. * The government is due to release the May industrial output and June consumer price inflation data post market hours on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)