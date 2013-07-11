BANGALORE, July 11 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39800 ICS-201(B22mm) 40800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29800 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 38200 ICS-202(26mm) 42100 ICS-105(26mm) 39000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39900 ICS-105(27mm) 42600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40500 ICS-105MMA(27) 41500 ICS-105PHR(28) 42800 ICS-105(28mm) 43000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42700 ICS-105(29mm) 43500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 43200 ICS-105(30mm) 43900 ICS-105(31mm) 44300 ICS-106(32mm) 44900 ICS-107(34mm) 52200