1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 37000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 41000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 35750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 110000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16450 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10700 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 10500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 33300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14600 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 595 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 262 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 96 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 208 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 35800 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5200 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 792 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 822 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 797 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 820 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 975 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1210 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1280 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 98000 2. Rapeseed Oil 66800 3. Sunflower Oil 75500 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 72000 6. Sesame Oil 95000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 73000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 52200 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 53800 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 51000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 63200 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 73500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 66700 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 66500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 63500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 81000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 105000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 640 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 690 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 47500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 795 850 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified