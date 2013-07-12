* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.53 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.26 percent higher. * The rally in Asian stocks showed signs of running out of puff on Friday, even after a record closing high on Wall Street, while the selloff in the dollar paused as market attention turned to major Chinese data due on Monday. * Foreign institutional investors bought 6.38 billion Indian rupees ($106.72 million) worth of Indian shares and 30.47 billion Indian rupees ($509.66 million) worth of index futures and options on Thursday, exchange data shows. * Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 software services provider, will report fiscal first-quarter results, expected to set the tone for the April-June earnings season. * India will release May industrial output data and June consumer price index based inflation data later in the day at about 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)