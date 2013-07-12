* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.48 percent and is likely to track the rupee movement during the session. * Factory output and consumer price inflation data due post market hours. * Dealers say the market has largely factored in status quo on rates on July 30 and a sharp positive surprise on inflation may lead to some rate cut bets. * Rupee weakens in early trades to 59.78/79 to a dollar vs 59.6750/6850 on Thursday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)