* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1
basis point to 7.46 percent as India's finance ministry
officials are meeting foreign banks on Friday to discuss options
to increase dollar inflows, according to three sources familiar
with the meetings.
* Traders have speculated India could raise the country's first
sovereign bond issuance or government-backed debt from
non-resident Indians (NRIs) via State Bank of India (SBI)
.
* Bloomberg News reported that RBI is mulling a sovereign bond
issue and that SBI was reluctant to sell debt to NRIs, citing
two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
* Investors are also focused on trade, factory output and
consumer price inflation data due later in the day.
* Dealers say markets have largely factored in no rate cuts at
the RBI's policy review on July 30.
