* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 7.46 percent as India's finance ministry officials are meeting foreign banks on Friday to discuss options to increase dollar inflows, according to three sources familiar with the meetings. * Traders have speculated India could raise the country's first sovereign bond issuance or government-backed debt from non-resident Indians (NRIs) via State Bank of India (SBI) . * Bloomberg News reported that RBI is mulling a sovereign bond issue and that SBI was reluctant to sell debt to NRIs, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. * Investors are also focused on trade, factory output and consumer price inflation data due later in the day. * Dealers say markets have largely factored in no rate cuts at the RBI's policy review on July 30. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)