* The one-year rate trading 3 basis points higher at 7.52 percent. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate trading 1 basis point up at 7.46 percent. * Dealer says OIS rates will be driven by rupee moves and US rates. * US rates seem to be consolidating, so OIS might be in a 15-20 bps range with peak seen on Monday holding on upside, dealer says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)