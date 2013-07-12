BRIEF-Southwest Securities to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower WGZ Bank Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2023
Coupon 2.11 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.11 pct
Payment Date July 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7JF0
* S P Setia, Permodalan National Berhad and Amanahraya Trustees Berhad entered into a non-binding MOI to commence negotiations on proposed acquisition by co of entire equity interest of I&P Group