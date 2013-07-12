* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3
basis points to 7.50 percent as dealers book profits after June
trade deficit data meets expectations.
* However, dealers say continued weakness in the rupee
continues to weigh on bonds.
* India's trade deficit narrowed in June to $12.24
billion from a seven-month high, helped by a slowdown in gold
imports, which should ease pressure on the current account
balance and the beleaguered rupee.
* Investors are also focused on factory output and consumer
price inflation data due later in the day.
* Dealers say markets have largely factored in no rate cuts at
the RBI's policy review on July 30.
