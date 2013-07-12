* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 7.50 percent as dealers book profits after June trade deficit data meets expectations. * However, dealers say continued weakness in the rupee continues to weigh on bonds. * India's trade deficit narrowed in June to $12.24 billion from a seven-month high, helped by a slowdown in gold imports, which should ease pressure on the current account balance and the beleaguered rupee. * Investors are also focused on factory output and consumer price inflation data due later in the day. * Dealers say markets have largely factored in no rate cuts at the RBI's policy review on July 30. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)