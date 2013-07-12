* Indian debt and currency investors will closely scrutinise domestic data. * June consumer price inflation data and May industrial output due after the close of markets on Friday will set the tone for next week. * On Monday, the government is set to release wholesale price-based inflation data for June. * Still, markets have largely priced in no rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India at its next policy review on July 30. * Global events will also be important, with a slew of economic data through the week from China, including inflation, trade and economic growth. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will appear before the U.S. Congress on July 17-18, while G20 finance ministers and central banks will meet in Moscow on July 19-20. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 59.50 to 60.80 per dollar range next week with good demand from importers likely to keep up the downward pressure on the currency. * However, traders do not expect a fall below the record low of 61.21 hit on July 8. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.45 to 7.55 percent range next week. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Wholesale price inflation data around 11:30 a.m. Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)