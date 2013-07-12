* Indian debt and currency investors will closely scrutinise
domestic data.
* June consumer price inflation data and May industrial output
due after the close of markets on Friday will set the tone for
next week.
* On Monday, the government is set to release wholesale
price-based inflation data for June.
* Still, markets have largely priced in no rate cuts from the
Reserve Bank of India at its next policy review on July 30.
* Global events will also be important, with a slew of economic
data through the week from China, including inflation, trade and
economic growth.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will appear before the
U.S. Congress on July 17-18, while G20 finance ministers and
central banks will meet in Moscow on July 19-20.
* The rupee is expected to hold in a 59.50 to 60.80 per
dollar range next week with good demand from importers likely to
keep up the downward pressure on the currency.
* However, traders do not expect a fall below the record low of
61.21 hit on July 8.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving
in a 7.45 to 7.55 percent range next week.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Wholesale price inflation data around 11:30 a.m.
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data
