* After Infosys Ltd kicked off the April-June earnings
reporting season on a solid footing, investors will now look
forward to blue-chip earnings like Reliance Industries Ltd
and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd next week.
* Bank earnings will also be important with HDFC Bank Ltd
due to report results on Wednesday, followed by Kotak
Mahindra Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd on
Thursday.
* In terms of economic data, investors will also be looking at
June consumer price inflation data and May industrial output due
later in the day and wholesale price-based inflation data for
June on Monday.
* Global events will also be important, with a slew of economic
data through the week from China, while Federal Reserve chairman
will appear before the U.S. Congress on July 17-18, and G20
finance ministers and central banks will meet in Moscow on July
19-20.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: Wholesale price inflation data around 11:30 a.m.
Wed: HDFC Bank earnings
Thur: TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank results
Fri: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto Ltd earnings
