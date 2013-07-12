* After Infosys Ltd kicked off the April-June earnings reporting season on a solid footing, investors will now look forward to blue-chip earnings like Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd next week. * Bank earnings will also be important with HDFC Bank Ltd due to report results on Wednesday, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday. * In terms of economic data, investors will also be looking at June consumer price inflation data and May industrial output due later in the day and wholesale price-based inflation data for June on Monday. * Global events will also be important, with a slew of economic data through the week from China, while Federal Reserve chairman will appear before the U.S. Congress on July 17-18, and G20 finance ministers and central banks will meet in Moscow on July 19-20. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Wholesale price inflation data around 11:30 a.m. Wed: HDFC Bank earnings Thur: TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank results Fri: Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto Ltd earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)