* Indian cash rates trading at 7.00/7.05 percent compared with its Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 as demand is slightly lower on the last day of the reporting fortnight. * Traders say most banks have already covered their mandated reserve requirements earlier in the week, reducing demand on the last day. * The repo borrowing at the central bank's morning auction was at 411.60 billion rupees compared with the borrowing of 597.25 billion rupees on Thursday. * Traders expect cash rates to trade in a range of 7.00 percent to 7.25 next week and see the liquidity deficit staying within the central bank's comfort zone of around 1 percent of the total banking system deposits. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)