* Indian cash rates trading at 7.00/7.05 percent
compared with its Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 as demand is
slightly lower on the last day of the reporting fortnight.
* Traders say most banks have already covered their mandated
reserve requirements earlier in the week, reducing demand on the
last day.
* The repo borrowing at the central bank's morning auction was
at 411.60 billion rupees compared with the borrowing of 597.25
billion rupees on Thursday.
* Traders expect cash rates to trade in a range of 7.00 percent
to 7.25 next week and see the liquidity deficit staying within
the central bank's comfort zone of around 1 percent of the total
banking system deposits.
