BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3.4 bln yen
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.636
Reoffer price 99.636
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.9bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & ING
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
