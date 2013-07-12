BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to issue REIT bonds worth 3.4 bln yen
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
* KL East Sdn Bhd entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the land for a cash consideration of 447.6 million RGT