* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.3 percent higher. * Asian stocks erased early losses on Monday, while the Australian dollar popped higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared. * Foreign institutional investors bought 6.44 billion rupees ($107.47 million) worth of Indian shares and 5.43 billion rupees ($90.61 million) worth of stock futures on Friday, exchange data shows. * On watch, India will release monthly WPI inflation data for June on Monday, around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT). * The headline inflation probably picked up again in June as a weaker rupee pushed up manufacturing and fuel costs but it was still within the central bank's comfort level, according to a Reuters poll. * After Infosys Ltd kicked off the April-June earnings reporting season on a solid footing, investors will now look forward to blue-chip earnings like Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd later this week. ($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)