* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.01
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.3 percent higher.
* Asian stocks erased early losses on Monday, while the
Australian dollar popped higher as investors heaved a sigh of
relief after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the
region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 6.44 billion rupees
($107.47 million) worth of Indian shares and 5.43 billion rupees
($90.61 million) worth of stock futures on Friday, exchange data
shows.
* On watch, India will release monthly WPI inflation data for
June on Monday, around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT).
* The headline inflation probably picked up again in June as a
weaker rupee pushed up manufacturing and fuel costs but it was
still within the central bank's comfort level, according to a
Reuters poll.
* After Infosys Ltd kicked off the April-June earnings
reporting season on a solid footing, investors will now look
forward to blue-chip earnings like Reliance Industries Ltd
and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd later this
week.
($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)