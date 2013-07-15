* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.54 percent on Friday, is expected to inch higher in anticipation of a rise in inflation. Data due around 0600 GMT. * The headline inflation probably picked up again in June as a weaker rupee pushed up manufacturing and fuel costs but it was still within the central bank's comfort level, according to a Reuters poll. * Dealers will watch the rupee closely intraday for trading cues. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to open around 7.55 percent and move in a 7.50-7.60 percent range. * India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise drop in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation, adding to the central bank's challenge of reviving the economy and supporting the rupee. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)