* USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared with its previous close of 59.56/57 in cautious trade ahead of monthly inflation data to be released around 0600 GMT. * Headline inflation probably picked up again in June as a weaker rupee pushed up manufacturing and fuel costs but it was still within the central bank's comfort level, according to a Reuters poll. * Mixed cues from Asian currencies failed to provide clear direction.. * Asian stocks erased early losses on Monday, while the Australian dollar popped higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared. * The pair is seen opening around 59.90 and moving in a 59.50 to 60.50 range initially during the session. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)