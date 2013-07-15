Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* USD/INR is expected to open stronger compared with its previous close of 59.56/57 in cautious trade ahead of monthly inflation data to be released around 0600 GMT. * Headline inflation probably picked up again in June as a weaker rupee pushed up manufacturing and fuel costs but it was still within the central bank's comfort level, according to a Reuters poll. * Mixed cues from Asian currencies failed to provide clear direction.. * Asian stocks erased early losses on Monday, while the Australian dollar popped higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared. * The pair is seen opening around 59.90 and moving in a 59.50 to 60.50 range initially during the session. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.