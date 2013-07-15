BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
* Sgx And Tullett Prebon Launch Lng Spot Index For Dubai, Kuwait And India Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares in Infosys Ltd fall 2.1 percent on profit-taking after India's No.2 software exporter rose 10.9 percent on Friday, the most in six months. The company had beat some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast. * Credit Suisse says Infosys' April-June results were good but consistency in revenue growth is required before investors turn constructive on the stock, and maintains its "neutral" rating on the stock. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 0.3 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd is 0.26 percent higher. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year Further company coverage:
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.