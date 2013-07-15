* Shares in Infosys Ltd fall 2.1 percent on profit-taking after India's No.2 software exporter rose 10.9 percent on Friday, the most in six months. The company had beat some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast. * Credit Suisse says Infosys' April-June results were good but consistency in revenue growth is required before investors turn constructive on the stock, and maintains its "neutral" rating on the stock. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 0.3 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd is 0.26 percent higher. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)