* Indian shares fall on profit-taking after marking their highest close in 1-1/2 months on Friday. The BSE index is down 0.17 percent and the NSE is down 0.24 percent. * Infosys Ltd falls 1.9 percent on profit-taking after surging 10.9 percent on Friday when it defied some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast. * Banks fall ahead of the release of June wholesale price inflation data at around 0600 GMT, after data on Friday showed a surprise drop in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation. * HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 0.7 percent.