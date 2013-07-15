* Indian shares fall on profit-taking after marking their
highest close in 1-1/2 months on Friday. The BSE index
is down 0.17 percent and the NSE is down 0.24 percent.
* Infosys Ltd falls 1.9 percent on profit-taking after
surging 10.9 percent on Friday when it defied some analysts'
expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast.
* Banks fall ahead of the release of June wholesale price
inflation data at around 0600 GMT, after data on Friday showed a
surprise drop in industrial output, a fall in exports and higher
retail inflation.
* HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent, while ICICI Bank
Ltd is down 0.7 percent.
