* USD/INR trading at 59.99/00 versus its previous close of 59.56/57, keeping gains ahead of June WPI release, the last crucial data ahead of the central bank's July 30 policy review. * Prospect of RBI intervention is keeping gains in USD/INR capped. * RBI was spotted selling dollars late Friday to defend the rupee. * Custodial dollar selling also keeping USD/INR gains capped, dealers say. * Headline inflation probably picked up again in June as a weaker rupee pushed up manufacturing and fuel costs but it was still within the central bank's comfort level, according to a Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)