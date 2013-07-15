* India's SpiceJet Ltd shares surge 8.1 percent even
after the airline denies a news report from vccircle.com that
Kuwait Airways was looking to pick up a nearly 25 percent stake
in the budget airline.
* "The news report suggesting that a stake sale in SpiceJet is
being considered to induct Kuwait Airways as a strategic partner
is totally untrue and without any substance," SpiceJet said in
an emailed statement.
* SpiceJet had said in January it received some interest from
potential investors, but it would be premature to discuss the
possibility of any concrete investments.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)