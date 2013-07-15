* India's SpiceJet Ltd shares surge 8.1 percent even after the airline denies a news report from vccircle.com that Kuwait Airways was looking to pick up a nearly 25 percent stake in the budget airline. * "The news report suggesting that a stake sale in SpiceJet is being considered to induct Kuwait Airways as a strategic partner is totally untrue and without any substance," SpiceJet said in an emailed statement. * SpiceJet had said in January it received some interest from potential investors, but it would be premature to discuss the possibility of any concrete investments. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)