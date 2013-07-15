* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 5 bps from the session high on bargain buying to 7.56 percent after June wholesale price inflation data comes in line with expectations. Yield had closed at 7.54 percent on Friday. * India's headline inflation quickened to 4.86 percent in June, snapping a four-month easing trend but was in line with the estimated 4.9 percent rise, prompting a mild rally in markets. * Still analysts say the RBI was unlikely to cut interest rates at this month's policy review after data on Friday showed a faster pace of rise in consumer prices in June. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)