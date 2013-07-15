* USD/INR off highs on some USD selling by a large US bank as well a large state-run bank, dealers say. * Pair at 59.90/91, off 60.0750 highs, versus its previous close of 59.56/57. * "A large US bank was selling around 59.90/91 levels," says a senior dealer. * Local stocks also in positive zone, 0.5 percent higher. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)