* Indian cash rates trading firm at 7.30/7.35 percent versus Friday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent, at the beginning of the reserves reporting fortnight. * Repo borrowings surge to 923.60 billion rupees ($15.41 billion), the highest in one-and-a-half months. * Senior dealer expects liquidity to remain tight with deficit likely to average around 750 billion rupees. * Dealer says likely central bank intervention in the forex market and auction outflows may keep deficit elevated. * Total volume on call rate at 142.58 billion rupees with weighted average rate of 7.25 percent. Volume on CBLO at 876.13 billion rupees at 7.18 pct. ($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)