Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Indian cash rates trading firm at 7.30/7.35 percent versus Friday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent, at the beginning of the reserves reporting fortnight. * Repo borrowings surge to 923.60 billion rupees ($15.41 billion), the highest in one-and-a-half months. * Senior dealer expects liquidity to remain tight with deficit likely to average around 750 billion rupees. * Dealer says likely central bank intervention in the forex market and auction outflows may keep deficit elevated. * Total volume on call rate at 142.58 billion rupees with weighted average rate of 7.25 percent. Volume on CBLO at 876.13 billion rupees at 7.18 pct. ($1 = 59.9250 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.