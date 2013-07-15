* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rises 8 basis points to 7.57 percent, but off the day's high of 7.60 percent, while the one-year rate is up 6 bps at 7.59 percent, but off the session peak of 7.62 percent. * OIS rates jumped in early morning trade following the rise in consumer price inflation in June as per data released after market hours on Friday, but in-line wholesale price data earlier in the day pulled rates off their highs. * Despite the in-line WPI data, analysts do not expect any rate action in the upcoming July 30 policy review. * Traders will continue to monitor the rupee and comments from policymakers for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)