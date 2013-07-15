Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rises 8 basis points to 7.57 percent, but off the day's high of 7.60 percent, while the one-year rate is up 6 bps at 7.59 percent, but off the session peak of 7.62 percent. * OIS rates jumped in early morning trade following the rise in consumer price inflation in June as per data released after market hours on Friday, but in-line wholesale price data earlier in the day pulled rates off their highs. * Despite the in-line WPI data, analysts do not expect any rate action in the upcoming July 30 policy review. * Traders will continue to monitor the rupee and comments from policymakers for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.