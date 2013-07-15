BRIEF-Centuria Capital Ltd updates on corporate notes offer
* It will undertake a corporate notes offer to raise a minimum of A$50 million
July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower CommonWealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 22, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp
Payment Date July 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CBA & Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
