Global auditor watchdog sets up home in Tokyo, Japan hopes to attract more institutions
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil S.A.B de C.V
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 22, 2033
Coupon 4.948 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.948 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT
Payment Date July 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI & Citi
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0954302369
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount t
NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.