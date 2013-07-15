Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BANGALORE, July 15 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29600 ICS-103(23mm) 33100 ICS-104(24mm) 37700 ICS-202(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(26mm) 38600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39700 ICS-105(27mm) 42200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40200 ICS-105MMA(27) 41200 ICS-105PHR(28) 42600 ICS-105(28mm) 42700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42400 ICS-105(29mm) 43000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42900 ICS-105(30mm) 43400 ICS-105(31mm) 43700 ICS-106(32mm) 44300 ICS-107(34mm) 52200
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.