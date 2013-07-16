* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.6 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.18 percent higher. * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon. * Foreign institutional investors sold 2.27 billion rupees worth of Indian shares and 4.6 billion rupees worth of index futures and options on Monday, exchange data shows. * The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank. * The RBI raised the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate each by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent, capped the amount up to which banks can borrow or lend under its daily liquidity window and announced a sale of government securities through an open market operation. * Dealers say RBI's moves may curb the medium term expectations on potential rate cuts which may hurt the wider market. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)