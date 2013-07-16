* Indian government bond yields are likely to open about 20-25 basis points wider on Tuesday in panic selling on account of measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India late on Monday making it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank. * The RBI raised the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate each by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent, capped the amount up to which banks can borrow or lend under its daily liquidity window and announced a sale of government securities through an open market operation. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.55 percent on Monday. * Rupee likely to open sharply stronger in trading after the measures, dealers said. * The Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India, or FIMMDA, has removed the trading band in government bonds for Tuesday. * "The decision to hike the MSF/ Bank rate can be interpreted as a quasi-tightening measure and squeezes out any remnant expectations of a rate cut at the end-July meeting," said Radhika Rao, economist with DBS Bank in Singapore. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)