* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its previous close of 59.89/90 after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity. * The pair is seen opening below 59, dealers said. * Strong Asian currencies will also weigh on the pair. . * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon. * Data on Monday showed June wholesale inflation came in line with expectations at 4.86 percent, marking the first acceleration in four months. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)