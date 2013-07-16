* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared with its
previous close of 59.89/90 after the Reserve Bank of India
announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by
tightening liquidity.
* The pair is seen opening below 59, dealers said.
* Strong Asian currencies will also weigh on the pair.
.
* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from
U.S. shares after weaker-than-forecast retail sales growth
backed the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off
reducing its bond-buying stimulus anytime soon.
* Data on Monday showed June wholesale inflation came in line
with expectations at 4.86 percent, marking the first
acceleration in four months.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)