* Morgan Stanley has changed its view on India's financial services stocks to "cautious" from "in-line", citing the Reserve Bank of India's decision to raise two short-term rates in order to tighten liquidity. * "Our in-line view on the sector was premised on stabilising growth and rates," Morgan Stanley said in a report on Tuesday. "Both are at risk now." * Morgan Stanley adds asset quality can continue to surprise negatively given the weakening economy. * The investment bank likes "strong liability franchises" such as HDFC Bank Ltd and says state-owned banks will continue to be hurt, while non-banking financial services companies will face higher funding costs. * Its top avoids are State Bank of India Ltd, Punjab National bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd