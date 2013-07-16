* Morgan Stanley has changed its view on India's financial
services stocks to "cautious" from "in-line", citing the Reserve
Bank of India's decision to raise two short-term rates in order
to tighten liquidity.
* "Our in-line view on the sector was premised on stabilising
growth and rates," Morgan Stanley said in a report on Tuesday.
"Both are at risk now."
* Morgan Stanley adds asset quality can continue to surprise
negatively given the weakening economy.
* The investment bank likes "strong liability franchises" such
as HDFC Bank Ltd and says state-owned banks will
continue to be hurt, while non-banking financial services
companies will face higher funding costs.
* Its top avoids are State Bank of India Ltd, Punjab
National bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)