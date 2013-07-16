* Indian shares fall over 1 percent after the central bank's measures to curb the rupee's slide are seen hurting growth, tightening liquidity and lowering the likelihood of rate cuts in the medium term, dealers say. * The BSE index is down 1.17 percent and the NSE is down 1.32 percent. * Shares in India's financial firms fall. IDFC Ltd slumps 6 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down 4 percent. * Among banks HDFC Bank Ltd is down 2.8 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd slips 5.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)