* Indian shares fall over 1 percent after the central bank's
measures to curb the rupee's slide are seen hurting growth,
tightening liquidity and lowering the likelihood of rate cuts in
the medium term, dealers say.
* The BSE index is down 1.17 percent and the NSE
is down 1.32 percent.
* Shares in India's financial firms fall. IDFC Ltd
slumps 6 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
is down 4 percent.
* Among banks HDFC Bank Ltd is down 2.8 percent while
ICICI Bank Ltd slips 5.3 percent.
