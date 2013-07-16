(Corrects paragraph 1 to say bond sale, not buyback) * HSBC estimates Reserve Bank of India's action to raise short-term interest rates and conduct a bond sale on Thursday will squeeze out 300 billion rupees ($5.01 billion) in liquidity, and says it is "not an insignificant amount." * USD/INR could stabilise or could even gain in the near-term to below the 59 level. * However, these measures do little to address the structural issues which have caused the rupee to underperform versus the rest of the region in 2013, HSBC adds. * HSBC holds a forecast of USD/INR at 59 by the end of the year. ($1 = 59.8550 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)