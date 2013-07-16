(Corrects paragraph 1 to say bond sale, not buyback)
* HSBC estimates Reserve Bank of India's action to raise
short-term interest rates and conduct a bond sale on Thursday
will squeeze out 300 billion rupees ($5.01 billion) in
liquidity, and says it is "not an insignificant amount."
* USD/INR could stabilise or could even gain in the
near-term to below the 59 level.
* However, these measures do little to address the structural
issues which have caused the rupee to underperform versus the
rest of the region in 2013, HSBC adds.
* HSBC holds a forecast of USD/INR at 59 by the end of the year.
($1 = 59.8550 Indian rupees)
