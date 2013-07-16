* Financial companies that are dependant on short-term wholesale funding will be most impacted by the central bank's measures to curb liquidity, analysts say. * Among private banks, Barclays highlights Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd as most reliant on short-term wholesale funding, while non-banking financial companies such as IDFC Ltd are also vulnerable. * By contrast, Barclays says public sector banks such as State Bank of India have little or no reliance on short-term wholesale funding. * Meanwhile, Credit Suisse downgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank to "underperform" from "neutral", citing their reliance on wholesale funding. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)