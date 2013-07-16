* Financial companies that are dependant on short-term wholesale
funding will be most impacted by the central bank's measures to
curb liquidity, analysts say.
* Among private banks, Barclays highlights Yes Bank Ltd
and IndusInd Bank Ltd as most reliant on
short-term wholesale funding, while non-banking financial
companies such as IDFC Ltd are also vulnerable.
* By contrast, Barclays says public sector banks such as State
Bank of India have little or no reliance on short-term
wholesale funding.
* Meanwhile, Credit Suisse downgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
and IndusInd Bank to "underperform" from "neutral",
citing their reliance on wholesale funding.
