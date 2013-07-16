* The central bank' moves to stem losses in the Indian rupee having limited impact because of genuine USD buyers in the market, with oilers seen active. * Dealers expect the Reserve Bank of India moves to be temporary till INR stabilises. * USD/INR at 59.36/37 versus its previous close of 59.89/90. It has traded in a narrow 59.14-59.50 band. * The RBI announced measures late on Monday to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity. * Weakness in local stocks also providing floor to USD/INR, Sensex down 1.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)