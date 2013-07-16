(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The euro zone crisis has been anaesthetised. Peripheral government bonds are impervious to rating cuts or even political crises. One reason is that sovereign debt is being increasingly swallowed up by domestic investors and banks. The snag is that domestication stifles lending and discourages reform. Bondholders shouldn’t assume it makes debt safer.

Peripheral bond yields still rise when in times of bad news, but the violent price swings of 2011 seem a thing of the past. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s as-yet-unfulfilled promise to buy government bonds has calmed markets. But the increasing “home bias” has also helped. Domestic investors are less likely to sell when the economy weakens or political crisis erupts.

The “domestication” of euro-zone debt began in 2011, when international investors panicked, or were forced to sell their holdings after rating agencies’ downgrades. The proportion of Spanish debt held by non-resident investors, for example, fell from 44 percent to 35 percent in 2011, according to Spanish Treasury data.

Draghi’s promise to save the euro hasn’t reversed the trend. In Italy, foreigners’ share of government debt has held firm, at about 35 percent since August last year, according to data from the Bank of Italy. Foreigners’ share of Spanish debt held steady for a while, but then fell by 8 billion euros between January and May of this year. It now stands at around 33 percent.

The home bias coincides with another phenomenon: more and more debt is being absorbed by domestic banks. According to ECB data, Spanish and Italian banks increased their holdings of government debt from 6.7 and 8 percent of their total assets to 8.8 and 10 percent respectively between August 2012 and May 2013. That’s the highest level in a decade. Italian and Spanish banks absorbed 75 and 60 percent of their governments’ net debt issuance since January, according to Citigroup.

This situation has an upside. The more debt is held domestically, the less vulnerable countries are to an external funding shock and rising interest costs. Interest payments become a form of wealth redistribution, from taxpayers to security holders.

But it is also dangerous. Hostile markets can cause governments to push through hurried austerity, but they also force them to reform. The fate of banks is more closely entwined with sickly governments. They become vulnerable to falls in bond prices, and hurt by rating downgrades. Sovereign defaults may be less likely, but would be calamitous. Italian banks now hold government bonds equivalent to 110 percent of their capital and reserves, compared with 72 percent in January last year, according to ECB data.

The trend towards domestic debt markets can also stifle growth, by restricting lending to the economy. Because of risk-weighting, bank solvency rules favour government debt over loans. That gives an incentive to weak banks to lend to governments instead of businesses, particularly when government yields are so high. In Italy and Spain, loans to private companies fell 2 percent and 6 percent this year, while government bond holdings rose 12 percent and 15 percent, according to a Breakingviews analysis of ECB data. The average for the euro zone was a fall of 1 percent and 4 percent respectively. Disentangling how much of the fall is due to weak demand for credit rather than supply is tricky. But some crowding out is going on. Future rules requiring banks to hold liquid assets also favour government debt, although these rules were loosened and delayed earlier this year.

Debt domestication, and the tightening of the link between banks and sovereigns, is a symptom of the euro zone’s enduring economic weakness. Foreign investors may stay wary until governments implement growth-friendly reform, or the euro zone moves to a closer fiscal union.

Instead of loading up on government bonds, banks need to beef up their capital and resume lending. The ECB has a major role to play. It could limit the lenders’ sovereign exposures. And as it takes on its role of single supervisor next year, it should start with a thorough cleansing of the weakest lenders’ balance sheets. In the meantime, the euro zone can do more to support lending by government agencies and non-banks, like insurers and asset managers.

Bond investors may reason that ever-closer links between banks and governments mean that a sovereign restructuring would be so messy that it would be impossible. That would be foolhardy. The more debt is held domestically, the easier it will be to force losses on creditors. And the harder it is to achieve debt relief through nominal haircuts, the more unavoidable other forms of debt relief – such as inflationary devaluation – will become.

