BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
* The central bank's measures to curb liquidity would lead to increased volatility in the short-end OIS rates and result in a bear flattening of the curve, Barclays says in a note. * The one-year OIS rate surges 120 basis points to 8.80 percent while the five-year rate jumps 54 bps to 8.13 percent, once again inverting the OIS curve which had normalised for the first time since May 2011 earlier this month. * "We believe rate hikes are not likely; in fact, our economists continue to expect the central bank to cut the policy rates to support growth, and that should help to push rates lower over the medium term," analysts at the bank wrote. * "However, sustained weakness in the INR is likely to keep markets dislocated from fundamentals," they added. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------