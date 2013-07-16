* The central bank's measures to curb liquidity would lead to increased volatility in the short-end OIS rates and result in a bear flattening of the curve, Barclays says in a note. * The one-year OIS rate surges 120 basis points to 8.80 percent while the five-year rate jumps 54 bps to 8.13 percent, once again inverting the OIS curve which had normalised for the first time since May 2011 earlier this month. * "We believe rate hikes are not likely; in fact, our economists continue to expect the central bank to cut the policy rates to support growth, and that should help to push rates lower over the medium term," analysts at the bank wrote. * "However, sustained weakness in the INR is likely to keep markets dislocated from fundamentals," they added. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)