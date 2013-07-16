BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
* Indian shares fall over 1 percent after the central bank's measures to curb the rupee's slide are seen hurting growth, tightening liquidity and lowering the likelihood of rate cuts in the medium term, dealers say. * The BSE index is down 1.02 percent and the NSE is down 1.32 percent, heading towards snapping their 3-day gaining streak. * Shares in India's financial firms fall. IDFC Ltd slumps 7.3 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down 3.6 percent. * Lenders that are dependant on short-term wholesale funding like Yes Bank Ltd will be most impacted by the central bank's measures to curb liquidity, analysts say. * Yes Bank slumps 9.6 percent while IndusInd Bank Ltd sinks 8.5 percent. * Among banks, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 5.4 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 2.1 percent a day ahead of its earnings results for June-quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------