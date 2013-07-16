* Indian shares fall over 1 percent after the central bank's measures to curb the rupee's slide are seen hurting growth, tightening liquidity and lowering the likelihood of rate cuts in the medium term, dealers say. * The BSE index is down 1.02 percent and the NSE is down 1.32 percent, heading towards snapping their 3-day gaining streak. * Shares in India's financial firms fall. IDFC Ltd slumps 7.3 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down 3.6 percent. * Lenders that are dependant on short-term wholesale funding like Yes Bank Ltd will be most impacted by the central bank's measures to curb liquidity, analysts say. * Yes Bank slumps 9.6 percent while IndusInd Bank Ltd sinks 8.5 percent. * Among banks, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 5.4 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 2.1 percent a day ahead of its earnings results for June-quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)