* India collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) rates slumped to near zero from a weighted average of 7.2 percent in the previous session after banks borrowed 2.2 trillion rupees via the repo window, the highest since at least June 2005. * Dealers say banks overcovered for products as the RBI's newly imposed 750-billion-rupee cap on repo borrowing becomes effective on Wednesday. * Liquidity will be closely watched with deficit likely between 800 billion-1 trillion rupees this week, depending on how much the RBI sucks out via its OMO sale. * Further OMO sales may push the deficit beyond the 1-trillion-rupee mark, dealers say. * CBLO is the most active money market instrument in India as mutual funds are also allowed to trade in addition to banks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)