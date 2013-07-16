* India collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO)
rates slumped to near zero from a weighted average of 7.2
percent in the previous session after banks borrowed 2.2
trillion rupees via the repo window, the highest since at least
June 2005.
* Dealers say banks overcovered for products as the RBI's newly
imposed 750-billion-rupee cap on repo borrowing becomes
effective on Wednesday.
* Liquidity will be closely watched with deficit likely between
800 billion-1 trillion rupees this week, depending on how much
the RBI sucks out via its OMO sale.
* Further OMO sales may push the deficit beyond the
1-trillion-rupee mark, dealers say.
* CBLO is the most active money market instrument in India as
mutual funds are also allowed to trade in addition to banks.
