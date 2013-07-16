July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Aquarius + Investments plc

Issue Amount 212.478 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2043

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.119

Yield 4.359 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 285.3bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0897406814

