UPDATE 1-Freudenberg eyes Vibracoustic IPO decision by year end
* Could make acquisitions worth 3-4 bln euros after IPO (Adds details on future holding in Vibracoustic, use of proceeds)
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Aquarius + Investments plc
Issue Amount 212.478 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2043
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.119
Yield 4.359 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 285.3bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date July 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0897406814
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Could make acquisitions worth 3-4 bln euros after IPO (Adds details on future holding in Vibracoustic, use of proceeds)
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Aramco has raised 11.25 billion riyals ($3.00 billion) in its debut sukuk issuance, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Lloyd’s begins India operations, opens Mumbai branch (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)